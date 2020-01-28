'I want to take Derry City as high as possible'

Contact
MEMORABLE DEBUT... Tim Nilson celebrates one of two goals against Finn Harps last Wednesday. Photo: Tom Heaney nwpresspics
Tim Nilsen admitted he was starstruck when he realised who Paddy McCourt was when the Derry City coach first reached out to him.
The 27-year old announced himself at the club in impressive fashion last Wednesday when he scored two goals in the 3-0 win over Finn Harps at the Brandywell.
He has since signed a deal at the club until the end of 2020 season, and admitted that once McCourt reached out, he agreed to come to the Candystripes almost immediately.
“This is a big step for me and hopefully I can restart my career here and of course bring Derry City
as high as possible with some goals. The only thing I knew was Shamrock Rovers because they played in Europe against a Norwegian team. It's a big league which is almost quite as big as Norway so for me it was easy, very easy to say yes and when Paddy sent me the message I said yes almost immediately. I didn't know Paddy but I searched right away so I was a little star struck tright away,” he laughed.
Nilson has one tenuous link to Derry City in that one of his former clubs is Fredrikstad, who used to have former City midfielder ciaran Martyn on their books. The striker though is determined that the league he knew little about will certainly remember him when he eventually leaves.
“Hopefully the fans can expect goals from me,” he said. “I am all about the box kind of player. Of course I am an all around player but I love to be in the 18-yard box and that's where the goals are scored so I am going to be there all the time and hopefully I can score a lot of goals.
“Of course every footballer wants to play as high as possible. The first step now will be to take Derry City as high as posiible. I have met everyone now and I am looking forward to the first game. It starts at the top against Dundalk and if we are going to end up top three then we have to win those games.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pictured together are representatives of all the groups who benefited from the huge Specialist Joinery Group charity drive.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.