Ian McKinley names his first Rainey side

Ian McKinley has named his first Rainey side. (Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile)
New manager Ian McKinley has named his first Rainey Old Boys selection ahead of Saturday's Ulster Premiership League game in Ballynahinch (2.30).
McKinley took over from John Andrews at the end of last season. Rainey have nine players unavailable - for various reasons - as they take on the highest ranked club side in Ulster.
They travel to QUB next weekend before taking on Banbridge in their first home game on Saturday, September 11.
Rainey will host Old Crescent in the first All-Ireland League Division 2A game in Saturday, October 2.
RAINEY: Scott McLean, Andrew Donaghy, Damien McMurray (Capt), Andrew Brown, Kane McIlroy, Martin Connolly, Rory MacGinty, Sebastian Hastings, Joshua McAuley, Neal Hastings, Daniel McIlroy, Connor Smyth, Andrew Nevin, Dan O’Neill, Deaghlan McErlain
REPLACEMENTS: Ben McCullough, Fintan Quinn, Lee Montgomery, Adam Currie, Lee Murphy
