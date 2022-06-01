Limavady teenager smashes Irish U18 decathlon record

Finn O’Neill smashed the Irish Under-18 decathlon record at the weekend.

The Lifford-Strabane AC man won the English Under-18 Decathlon Championships in Bedford.

O’Neill won with a total of 6,838 points.

In the gruelling ten-event competition, O’Neill won five events, came second in another three and was third in the remaining two.

The Limavady teenager won the high jump with a 1.77m leap and landed the discus out to 43.80m.

O’Neill sped to victory in the 110m hurdles in 14.55 seconds and won the 400m in 51.43 seconds.

Having also won the 1500m race, O’Neill was then second in long jump, shot put and javelin while he was third in both the 100m and pole vault.

O’Neill set five new personal best and recorded three season’s bests in reaching the 6,838 tally.

To win the English title, O’Neill staved off Patrick McLean-Tattan on 5,895 points and William Reid, who tallied 5,855.

O’Neill recently scored 6,568 points in Somerset having earned 4,902 back in March when competing in Sheffield.

The Lifford-Strabane AC star will now be setting his sights on the European Youth Athletics Championships, which take place in Jerusalem from July 4-7.