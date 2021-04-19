Derry death notices - Tuesday, April 20, 2021

McCAULEY, Frankie, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Frankie McCauley, peacefully at his daughter Lisa's home, 17 Rathkeele Way on the 19th of April 2021, surrounded by all his loving family. Former Coalman and late of 64B Westland Street. May he rest in peace. Beloved and cherished husband of Adele. Precious husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Cathy, Lisa and the late Jody. A much loved granda of Kevin, Conor, Jade, Lauren, Jody, Brandon and the late Aaron and Ryan. Precious great-granda of Aoibhe. A much loved father-in-law of Davy, Eddie and the late Debbie. A dear brother of Billy, Jackie and the late Marie. Dearest brother-in-law of the late Micky Devine (Hungerstriker). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Frankie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Wednesday 21st April 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Padre Pio Pray Intercede For Him. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Him.

MILLAR, William James (Calvin), April 19, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in his 64th year formerly of 8, Broomhill Avenue, Londonderry) much loved son of the late William and Kathleen, loving brother of Samuel and the late Marcus, dearest uncle of Adam, Matthew, Christine, Hollie and the late Kyle. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (Cheque made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

O'HARA, Martha (Carol). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Martha (Carol ) O’Hara peacefully on the 18th of April 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 30 Hyacinth Avenue, Ballykelly, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Vincent and Margaret Ann R.I.P. Loving mother of Joe, a dear mother in law of Sinead and devoted grandmother to Fionnán. Loving partner of the late Jimmy Brolly R.I.P. Dear sister of Frank, Marian, Thomas, Louis and Martin. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ from 1pm to 3pm today - Monday, leaving there to repose at her son’s residence 23B Newline Road, Limavady Co Derry. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and close friends only. Funeral from her sons home on Wednesday 21st April, leaving at 10.30am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Finloughs Church, Ballykelly. Cortege will travel via Barnalt Road to Glenhead Road to Main Street Ballykelly pausing at Hyacinth Avenue. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Jesus we trust in you.

McAULEY (Kilrea) 19th April 2021. Brian R.I.P. peacefully at home (13 Agivey Road) surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Rosa and husband of the late Clare; devoted father of Oonagh, Fiona, James, Paula and Sheilagh. Father- in- law of Declan, Deirdre, Seanie and Michael. Grandfather of Ciaran and his wife Bridgeen, Niall, Daniel, Niamh, Isaac, Brian, Conor, Aoife and Emer. Great grandfather of Katie and Anna. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 Noon in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family only. Saint Francis of Assisi pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, brothers, sister and the entire family circle. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.

MURRAY - 16th April 2021 (suddenly) at his home, 38 Old Coach Road, Portstewart, David RIP, dearly loved father of Samantha, devoted granda to Connor Dean, beloved son of Elizabeth and the late Sean much loved brother of John, Christopher, Ian and Michelle and a dear uncle. House and funeral private due to government restrictions. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

COYLE (Derry/The Loup) 18th April 2021, Fr. Harry R.I.P. retired priest of The Loup Co-Derry, beloved son of the late Harry and Sarah Coyle. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at St Patrick's Church, The Loup Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming The Loup on Tuesday 20th April at 12.00noon. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his relatives, friends, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Auxiliary Bishop Michael Router, Cardinal Séan Brady, priests, deacons and the religious of the Archdiocese of Armagh and his former parishioners. May he rest in Peace. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

DEL TRONCO, nee Monaghan (Magherafelt) 9th April 2021 peacefully at her daughter’s home in East Sussex, England Mona (Rosemary) R.I.P. beloved wife of Carlos and loving mother of Ann and the late Michael, dear sister of Ann Hampsey, Jacinta Crozier and the late, June Taylor, Betty McKinley, Patsy and Raymond Monaghan. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org) on Tuesday 20th April at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Her loss is deeply felt by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son-in-law John and family and friends. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.