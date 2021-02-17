Derry death notices - Thursday, February 18, 2021

KELLY (née Logue), Susan (Susie), 17th February 2021 (formerly of Dundoan, Downings, Co Donegal) beloved wife of Seamus, 4A Ballynashallog Gardens, Kingsfort Park, Derry, loving mother of Margaret, Owen, Sean, Ciaran, Mark and Eddie, much loved grandmother of Rose, Tom, Emer, Darcy, Ronan, Oran and Ella and a very dear mother-in-law and sister. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church website https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McMONAGLE, 17th. February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, PATSY, (Formerly of Glenview Avenue, Late of William Street Residential Home), beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine, loving sister of Daniel and the late Hugh, Kathleen, Agnes, Reba, Mina, Tillie, Maggie and Carrie, a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

DONAGHY, February 17th 2021, passed away peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, Wallace Gilbert, 24 Mount Eden, Limavady.

Much loved husband of Sadie, loving father of Mark and Jonathan, dear father in law of Luannne and Noeleen, devoted grandfather of Dylan, Leah, Timothy and Peter. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer's Society and forward to Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21, Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle. "Redeemed by the precious blood of Christ"

HUNTER, February 16th 2021, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, Anne, much loved wife of Stan, loving mother of Lee and Bryan, dear Mother in law of Pamela, devoted grandmother of Mollie, Emily and Alfie and dear sister of Tom. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21, Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family.