Derry death notices - Wednesday, February 17, 2021

LEE (nee Russell) Annie Mary, 15th February 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Thomas Henry Lee, 26 Bayswater, loving mother of Derek and Avril, mother-in-law of Margaret, cherished grandmother of Virginia, Thomas and Catherine and a much loved great-grandmother. House strictly private and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to First Derry Presbyterian Church, 6 Magazine Street Upper, Londonderry BT48 6HA. The Lord is my shepherd.

HUNTER, February 16th 2021, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, Anne, much loved wife of Stan, loving mother of Lee and Bryan, dear Mother in law of Pamela, devoted grandmother of Mollie, Emily and Alfie and dear sister of Tom. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21, Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family.

PYNE, (née McGlynn), 15th. February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, BRIDGET, (Bridie, late of High Park), beloved wife of the late Eamon, loving mother of Patricia, Eamon, Colette, Paula, Kevin and Martin, devoted grandmother of Karen, Ciara, Kerri, Aaron, Ronan, Patrick, Kelly and great-grandmother of Eimile. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to San Giovanni Friars C/o. Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio intercede for her.

GILFILLAN, February 15th 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Doreen, Late of Carlaragh Road. Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Bertie, loving mother of Sydney, dear mother in law of Carol and devoted grandmother of Grace and Joshua, dear sister of Evelyn and the late Mary, Robert and David. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired to LCDI and cheques payable to Browns funeral Directors, unit 21, Aghanloo Ind Estate. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

BRENNAN (Swatragh) 15th February 2021. Peacefully at hospital Michael R.I.P. late of 8 Beagh Road, Swatragh. Beloved husband of Carmel (née O’Kane) and dear brother of Arty, Ann Campbell (Donegal), Pat McTaggart (Rasharkin) and the late Margaret Farren (Kilrea). The family home and funeral home are strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to family only. Michael’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St. John the Baptist, Church webcam (https://www.granaghanparish.com/media.html) on Thursday at 11am. St. Michael the Archangel pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Causeway Hospital (cheques payable to NHSCT) c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea.

THOMPSON (née Riddles) – 16th February 2021, surrounded by her loving family, Irene, late of Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady and formerly of “The Station Bar”, Eglinton, beloved wife of the late Kenneth, dear mother of Brenda, Julie and Ashley, mother-in-law of Noel, Leonard and Leona and nana to Jade, Josh, Chloe, Rachel, James and Jessica. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Always remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

WATTERS - February 16th 2021 (suddenly but peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Samuel Desmond, dearly loved and devoted Husband of Marion (née McKnight), 46 Main Street, Tobermore, precious and much loved Daddy of Denise, Heather, Lyle, Ivor, Helen, Rodney and Nigel, dearest Father-in-Law of Esmond, Wesley, Rhonda, Harry, Roisin, Seok and the late Rhonda, cherished and much adored Granda of Mark, Neil, Nicole and her Husband Graham, Olivia, Zara, Danielle, Kristy, Alice, Amelia, Elise and Maya and dear Brother of Ruth and the late Margaret and Gerald. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Missionary Work, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his sorrowing Wife, Family and the entire Family Circle. "A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best". "Gloriously saved and safely Home".

CAMPBELL, Daniel, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Daniel Campbell, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 14th of February 2021. Late of 251 Lonemoor Rd. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Molly. Loving father of Christopher, Pauline, Martin and Teresa. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for the immediate family only. Daniel's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Wednesday 17th February 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle, Search & Rescue c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.