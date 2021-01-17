Derry death notices - Monday, January 18, 2021

O'REILLY, Willie (Winkle), 17th January 2020 peacefully at home 74 St Eithnes Park. Beloved Partner of Sharon Lamberton, Loving Father of Darren (Pio), Devoted Grandfather of Aoibhe and Eadaoin. Loving Father in law of Fionnuala. Beloved Son of Bridie and the late Willie, Dear brother of Sheila, Kathleen, Martina, Bridie, Paul and Bernadette. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 9.20am to St Eugenes Cathedral for Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Due to current government restrictions wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link. http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul Our Lady of knock, pray for him.

PAGE, Eileen - 17th January 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. R.I.P. (formerly of Sheriffs Road). Dearly beloved Wife of Charlie. A loving Mother of Patricia, Maired, Anita ,Cathal, and Amanda. A devoted Nana and Great Nana. Sadly due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private for Family only. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, Tel 02871311321. God's Garden must be Beautiful, he only picks the Best.

TARA SINGH NAGRA, 12th January 2021, suddenly at his home, 34 Gleneagles, beloved husband of Shinder Kaur Nagra, loving father of Amerjit Singh Nagra, Sukhvinder Singh Nagra and Bobby Singh Nagra, devoted grandfather to his 7 grandchildren and his 1 great-grandchild, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends around the globe. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the NI Sikh Association, c/o any family member. Cremation service to take place at 2:00pm on Wednesday the 20th January at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. The service can be viewed via the live stream option at www.lakelandscrematorium.ie

SMYTH (née McLaughlin), died peacefully, January 16, 2021 in her 98th year, Mary (Mamie) Sophia, late of 3 Riverview, Moneymore, devoted wife of the late Stanley, much loved mother of Desmond, June, Donald and the late Mervyn, Marie, Eileen and Olive, loving mother-in-law of Nora, Maxwell and the late Joan, beloved grandmother of Alan, Maxine, Ian, Nevin, Lee, Reuben, Ryan, Keegan and Connor and a cherished great-grandmother. Due to current government restrictions the house and funeral are strictly private. Will be sadly missed by the wider family circle. Treasured thoughts of one so dear.

McELHONE, nee McErlean (Hillhead) 17th January 2021, Ann Kathleen R.I.P. 145 Hillhead Road Castledawson, beloved wife of Gerard and loving mother of Jon-Paul and Ann-Marie, sister of Michael, Gerald, Maria (Totten), Gabrielle (Feeney) and Mary. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter, son in law Gerard, daughter in law Kathleen, grandchildren Maria, Orla, Noah, Jon, Emily, Frank and Sadie, brothers, sisters and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

DOHERTY – 17th January 2021, peacefully at Abbeyfield House, Portstewart, Seamus, R.I.P. Dearly loved son of the late Sarah and James Doherty (formerly Portstewart Pilot). much loved brother of Veronica O’Connell and a dear godfather and uncle. Private family funeral due to current government regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

MAWHINNEY. January 17th 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Rev T V Mawhinney (Tom) 18 Dairyvale, Limavady

Much loved husband of Lucinda, loving father of Anna, Mark and the late David. Also a devoted grandfather. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21, Aghanloo Business Park, Aghanloo, Limavady. BT49 0HE. Always loved and remembered. 'Precious memories'.