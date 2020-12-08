Derry death notices - Wednesday, December 9, 2020

CURRAN, 7th. December 2020, peacefully at his sister Brid's Home, HUGH, (late of Rathlin Gardens) loving father of Lisa, Elaine and Sean-Paul, a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather, beloved son of the late Willie and Betty, dear brother of Brid, Betty, Suzanne and Marie, a dear and loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Motor Neurone Disease C/o. Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOHERTY, 7th. December 2020, peacefully at Alexander House, JAMES (JED, formerly of 229 Lonemoor Road) loving brother of Hugh, Terry, Kevin, Philomena, Gerard, Eileen and Philip. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Cancer Focus, Northern Ireland. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

O’DOHERTY – 8th December 2020, peacefully at hospital, Colum R.I.P, beloved husband of Kathleen, Coleraine Road, Portstewart. Dear father of Gerry, Leontia, Peter, Eileen and Karen and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church on Friday, at 11.00am followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. The Mass will be streamed live on portstewartparish.website. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished for Apostolic Work c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O’HAGAN (Draperstown) 8th December 2020, John R.I.P. Late of 6 Moykeeran Gardens, husband of Eileen and loving father of Christina, Eilish, Caroline, Sean, Loretta and Gerry, brother of Josie, Eithne, Nora, Terry and the late Gerry, Vera, Mamie and Theresa. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of St Columba Straw at 4.00pm on 9th December. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00pm, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

PORTER (née Phillips) - December 6th 2020 at Antrim Area Hospital, Sarah Agnes (Terry), beloved Wife of the late Clarke, 3 Drumsamney Road, Tobermore, much loved Mother of George and his Partner Lorraine and the late Patricia, a dear Mother-in-Law, devoted Grandmother of James, Victoria and Niamh and dearest Sister of the late William and Elizabeth. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Terry's funeral cortége will leave D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday, December 9th at 12.45pm to Tobermore Baptist Church for a private service, followed by burial in Kilcronaghan Parish Churchyard. Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

HEAVRON (née Burns). Joan, 7th December 2020, late of 4 Hass Park, Dungiven, wife of Tom, loving mother of Paul and Emma, mother-in-law of Jamie and Michael, much loved grandmother of Ella and Lottie, daughter of the late Billy and Peggy Burns, Goshaden, dear sister of Dolores, Margo, Geraldine, Hilary and Martina and a cherished aunt and sister-in-law. Sadly, funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below or via St Mary’s Ardmore website. Joan’s remains are reposing in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU tonight (Tuesday) from 7 – 9 pm. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at this time. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

BRADLEY. Maghera 4th December 2020, suddenly, Patrick (Patsy) R.I.P. beloved son of the late Bridget. 9 Cooke Avenue, BT46 5HH. Reposing in J A Gormley’s funeral home from 4pm on Tuesday 8th unto removal to St Patrick’s Church, Glen, arriving approximately 7pm. (Government restrictions must be strictly adhered to.) Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St Patrick’s Church, Glen at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass will be Strictly Private due to government restrictions. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul, Deeply regretted by friends and neighbours.