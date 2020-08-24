Derry Death Notices - Monday, 24th August, 2020

Contact
BRADLEY, Fredrick (Eric) - 23rd August 2020 (peacefully) at his daughter's home, 40 Ballynagard Crescent, beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Linda, Jeff and John, dear father-in-law of Shirley and Ian and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. A private funeral will take place leaving 40 Ballynagard Crescent at 12.00noon on Wednesday next, 26th August, for burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to St. Columb's Cathedral, c/o Very Rev R Stewart, The Deanery, 30 Bishop Street BT48 6PP.
HARKIN, Edward (Eddie), late of Ballyarnett Road and formerly of Old Moss Road - 22nd August 2020 (suddenly) at his home, beloved son of the late William and Matilda, loving brother of Davy, Betty, Rose and the late Patsy, Mary and Danny. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.
