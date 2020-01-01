Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 1st January 2020

Contact
Rest in Peace
MORAN, Niall - 28th December 2019 (peacefully) at his home, beloved son of Brian and Geraldine, loving brother to Peter, Sean and Conor and a devoted uncle to Sean, Connaire, Jack and Eoghan. Funeral leaving his home, 32 Letterkenny Road, at 9:20am on Friday 3rd. January to St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.
McINTYRE, Lula (née McCulloch) – 31st December , 2019 (peacefully) at Milesian Manor, in her 94th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Charlie, formerly of Castledawson Road, Magherafelt, much loved mother of Mervyn, Irene, Pam and Carol and also a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP tomorrow (Thursday) evening, January 2 from 7:00pm – 8:30pm. Funeral service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt on Friday, January 3 at 1:30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for St. Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund and Cancer Focus NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c).
WALLS, Jean (Ballymaguigan/Bellaghy) - 31st December 2019 (RIP),beloved sister of Patsy and Margaret Mary and the late Lizzy, Sarah, Katie, Chelly, Jim, Eddie, John, Rachel and Hugh Peter. Funeral from her nephew’s home, Patrick Gerard Walls, 9a Derrygarve Road tomorrow (Thursday 2nd January) at 10.30am for 11.00am, Requiem Mass in Church of St. Trea Newbridge. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mary my Mother Queen of Peace and all the Angels and Saints. pray for her. Deeply regretted by her brother, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.
