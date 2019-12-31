Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 31st December 2019

COYLE, Paul - suddenly at his home, 39 Garden City, beloved husband of Doloras, loving father of Roisin, Allison, John, Pat and Paul, a much loved papa, dear son of the late John and Lila, brother of Angela, Joseph and the late Marie, John, Teresa and Michael.

Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.50am to St Eugene's Cathedral, for Requiem Mass at 11:30am Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle.

Family flowers only. Ddonations in lieu, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry, c/o any family member or Sean Carr, of Carr Family Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our lady of Knock, pray for him.



McCANN, Kathleen (née Doherty) - 30th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagevlin Hospital, beloved wife of the late William (Wang), loving mother to Pat, Tina, Bill and the late Hugh and Kathleen devoted grandmother to Michael, Paul, Hugh, Lee, Christopher, Michelle, Chloe and the late Gary, dear sister to Tillie, sister-in-law to Fred. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed the entire family circle, Derry and U.S.A. Funeral leaving her home, 29 Malin Gardens on Thursday (2nd January) at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.



McLAUGHLIN, Nancy (née Cassidy) - 29th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Denis, loving mother to Eugene, Denis, Roisin and Anne, devoted grandmother to Michael, Brian, Kevin, Ronan, Emma, Helen, Clare and the late Caden and a dear sister to all her late brothers and sisters. Funeral leaving her home, 84 Gleneagles, tomorrow (Wednesday 1st January) at 9:20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.



VILLA, Denis - 29th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of the late Larry and Sally, loving brother to Linda, Karen, Declan, Louise, Aaron, Emily, and the late William Anthony, a dear and loving uncle and great-uncle and brother-in-law to Samantha. Funeral leaving his home, 69 St. Eithne’s Park, on Thursday 2nd January at 9.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.Family time from 11:00pm to 11:00am. Sacred heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.