Derry Death Notices - Friday 27th December 2019

ANDERSON, Robert - 25th December 2019, much loved husband of the late Veronica, loving father of Keith, Karen, Paul and John, a devoted grandfather and dear brother of Johnnie, Paddy, Annie, Margaret, Eileen, Marian and the late Willie, Mickey, James, Bridget, Kathleen and Rosena. Funeral from his home, 16 Meadowbank Place, Gortgar, Greysteel, tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.25 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

EBBS, Joseph Patrick Ebbs, (38 Rathlin Gardens) - 26th December 2019 at his wife’s home. Beloved husband of Maura, loving father of Cathal, Seosamh, Gareth, Darren and Emmet and a much loved grandfather. Funeral from 30 Altcar Park tomorrow (Saturday 28th December) at 9.20am to St Mary’s Church, Creggan, for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.

HEYWOOD, Elsie (nee Gasser) - 25th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family after a short illness in her 92nd year), dearly beloved wife of the late Bobby, much loved mum of Johnny, Elsie, William, Margaret, Norman, Ernie and the late Roberta, loving mother-in-law of Haydn, Eileen, Susan, Trevor, and Sharon, adored granny and great-granny. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 30, Enagh Crescent, Maydown tomorrow (Saturday 28th December) at 1.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the entire family circle.

McCONNELL, Hazel Audrey (née Murphy) - 25th December 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Janice, Denise, Alison, Jason and the late John and Paul and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 48 Messines Park, tomorrow (Saturday) at 1.20 pm for 2 o’clock service in Muff Parish Church. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Muff Parish Church, c/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU.



McFADDEN, Paddy - 26th December 2019 (peacefully) at Owen Mor Nursing Home. RIP. Dearly beloved husband of Roseleen, loving father of John, Elaine, Detta, Moira, Liam and the Late Jimmy, father in-Law of Stephanine, William, and Nelius, adevoted grandfather of Gary, Jack, Jamie, Kate and Aimee, great-grandfather of Caolan. Funeral will leave his late home, 23 Joseph Place, tomorrow (Saturday 28th December 2019) at 9:15am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Eugenes Cathedral, followed by burial in the City cemetery. Family Flowers only please.Donations, if wished, in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Bt488JE. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am please.Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for him.

O'DONNELL, Patrick - 25th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. RIP. Sadly missed by Fergal, Paula, Caroline, Olivier, Sarah, Miceál, Tara, Milly, Christopher, Lúnasa, Pauline, and Priscille. A loving brother of Kathleen, Celine, Terence, Jimmy, Kevin, Diarmuid, Gerard, and Sharon. Funeral will leave his brother Terence’s home, 1 Mount Pleasant, at 11:15am on Monday 30th December 2019 for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, in lieu of flowers to Macmillian Nurses, The Sperrin Unit WH&SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, BT47 6SB.Deeply regretted by his loving family circle and friends.