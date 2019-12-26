Derry Death Notices - Thursday 26th December 2019

GRIFFITH, Mary Elizabeth (Mollie) - 25th December, 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 19 Rockport Park. Funeral arrangements later.

McGUCKIN, Colm (Lavey) - 25th December 2019 (RIP), beloved husband of Moira and father of Sean, Bernadette (Berryman), Dermot, Owen, Claire (Shaw), Joseph, Peter and Assumpta (McDonnell), brother of the late Mickey, Mary (O’Kane), Jack and Eddie. Funeral from his home, 73 Gulladuff Hill, on Saturday 28th December at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary, Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Mickey, Dermot and Paul, daughters-in-law Rosaleen, Meg and Martina, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Family time only please from 10.00pm until 10.00am.