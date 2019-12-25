Contact

Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 25th December 2019

Obituaries

Rest in Peace

KING, Ann-Marie (née Kelly) - 24th December 2019 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital, Belfast (RIP), 5 Westland Road, Magherafelt, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of John and Jessica, loving grandmother of Scarlett and Shania, much loved partner of John, dearly loved daughter of Gerry and Sylvia and dearest sister of Eamonn, Joan, Christine, Geraldine and Pamela. Family time please on Christmas Day. Funeral arrangements later. St. Anne, pray for her. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, grandchildren, partner, mother, father, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

McGRORY, Joy (nee Faulkner) - 24th December 2019 (formerly of Hyacinth Avenue, Ballykelly), beloved wife of the late Billy, much loved mother of Linda and Joanne, mother-in-law of David and Vincent, devoted grandma of Ryan and Emma and dear sister of Faith, Dawn and the late Leonard and Junior. Funeral service in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Friday 27th December at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery

