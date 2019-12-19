Derry Death Notices - Thursday 19th December 2019

McGARVEY, Rosemary (nee Butcher) - 17th December 2019, beloved wife of the late Tony, dear sister of John, Evelyn and the late Lizzie and Billy and a much loved aunt.

Funeral from her home, 88 Meadowvale Park, Limavady tomorrow (Friday) at 10.10am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

PATTON, Thomas (Tom) - 17th December 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Lily, loving father of Gareth and Ronald and a much loved grandfather. Funeral from his home, 30 Ballygudden Road, Eglinton today (Thursday) at 1.30pm for service in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church at 2 o’clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining burying ground.

TRACEY, Cahir - 17th December 2019 (peacefully) at Letterkenny University Hospital, (late of Cockhill Road, Buncrana), loving father to Brian, Martin, Stephanie, Deborah, Jennifer and Charmaine, a devoted grandfather, and a dear brother, uncle and brother-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his son Martin's home, 69 Ederowen Park, tomorrow (Friday 20th December) at 10:20am to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, intercede for him.