Derry Death Notices (updated) - Monday 16th December 2019

CONVERY, Sean ( Maghera) - 15th December 2019 (peacefully). RIP. 138 Fivemilestraight, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Rogers) and loving father of Simon, Helen, Jim and the late Sean and brother of Thomas, Danny, Joe, Pat, Kate Doherty, Rosella Crilly and the late Anthony, Helen Clark and infant James. House private. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Tuesday 17th December at 11.00am St Patrick's Church, Glen . Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Gabriel, Thea, Charlotte, Amelia, Christopher, Cora and Caleb, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.

DALY, Mary (nee Logue) - 14th December 2019, beloved mother of Dearbhlea, dear mother-in-law of Emmett, much loved grandmother of Blain and Coraigh, loving sister of John-Joe, Jimmy, Teresa and a much loved aunt , great-aunt and great-great aunt. Funeral from her home, 2 Foyleview Park, Greysteel, on Wednesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SHANNON, Elizabeth (Betty), née Hay - 15th December 2019, beloved wife of the late Fred (formerly of Edenmore Street), dear sister of the late Philip, Hugh, Jimmy and Billy Hay and a much loved aunt. Funeral from her niece’s home, 29 Balmoral Avenue tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9.45 am for 10.15am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

TAYLOR, Veronica (nee Keenan) - 16th. December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Willie, loving mother to William, Cathy, Isobel, Tony and Joanne and a dear and loving grandmother. Funeral leaving her home, 12 Broadway, on Wednesday the 18th inst at 9:30am to St. Mary's Church, Creggan, for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

