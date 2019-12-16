Derry Death Notices - Monday 16th December 2019

CONVERY, Sean (Maghera) - 15th December 2019 (peacefully). RIP. 138 Fivemilestraight, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Rogers) and loving father of Simon, Helen, Jim and the late Sean and brother of Thomas, Danny, Joe, Pat, Kate Doherty, Rosella Crilly and the late Anthony, Helen Clark and infant James. House private. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Tuesday 17th December at 11.00am St Patrick's Church, Glen . Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Gabriel, Thea, Charlotte, Amelia, Christopher, Cora and Caleb, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.

SHANNON, Elizabeth (Betty), née Hay - 15th December 2019, beloved wife of the late Fred (formerly of Edenmore Street), dear sister of the late Philip, Hugh, Jimmy and Billy Hay and a much loved aunt. Funeral from her niece’s home, 29 Balmoral Avenue tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9.45 am for 10.15am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.