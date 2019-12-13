Derry Death Notices - Friday 13th December 2019

O'HAGAN, PADDY - 13th December 2019 at his home 8 Glenbrae Gardens. Beloved husband of Deirdre, loving father of Gavin, Connor, Gregory, Rachel. Much loved grandfather of Jodie, Jay, Owen, Josh, Maison and Harley father-in-law of Lynda, Catherine and Lisa. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 10.30am to Derry Donegal Christian Fellowship Church, Northland Road, for service at 11am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her Family Circle. Family Flower’s only, donations in lieu if desired to the Macmillan c/o any family member or Sean Carr of Carr family funeral directors.

HARKIN, PHILIP (Moe) - 11th December 2019 at his home 3 Moyola Drive. Beloved son of the late Annie and Charlie. Loving brother of Francis and the Late Michael and James. A much loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Funeral from his sister Frances’s home, 60 Moyola Drive, on Sunday, December 15th, 2019 at 11.30am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Mass at 12.15pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock pray for him. Enquiries to Sean Carr of Carr family funeral directors.

McENROE, RONNIE - 12th December 2019, peacefully at Longfield Care Home. (Late of Beechwood Court) Beloved son of the late John and Jean, loving brother to Margaret, Ann and the late John and Hazel and a dear and loving uncle to all his nephews. Prayers of thanksgiving for his life will take place in his sister Margaret's home 7 Westway, on Saturday 14th December at 12:00 noon, followed by interment in the City Cemetery.

CARTIN, TERESA (nee Devine) Craigbane - 12th December 2019, at her home 131A Slieveboy Road, Claudy Co Derry BT47 4AS, loving wife of the late Patrick and devoted mother of Eddie, Peter, Paddy, Mary and Gerry. R.I.P. Her remains will leave her late residence at 9.30am on Sunday for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church Craigbane. Burial in adjoining cemetery immediately afterwards. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Deeply regretted by her family and family circle.

HARRIGAN, EDWARD (Ed) - 12th December 2019 (Ex Du-Pont) beloved husband of Mary (May), loving father of Michael, Paul, Sean, Mark and the late Dermot and grandfather of Rachel, Joe and Danny. Funeral from his home, 36 Daisyhill Park, on Sunday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Deeply missed by all the family circle.Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

COLLINS, CECIL - 12th December 2019, peacefully at his home 38 Foreglen Road, Killaloo. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Devoted father of Jonathan, Matthew and Catherine. Dear Father-in-law of Ciara. Loving granda of Eleora and Zachery. Brother of Ronald and Basil. Funeral service in All Saints Clooney Church on Sunday 15th December at 1.30pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.

BRADLEY, ROSE (née Donaghy) - 13th December 2019, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Margaret, Thomas, Don, Patrick and Paul, mother-in-law of Peter, Christine, Roisin, Colette and Yvonne, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Eileen, James and the late Artie, John, Margaret and Patrick. Funeral from her home, 69 Brisland Road, Eglinton, BT47 3EA, on Sunday at 10 o’clock for 10.30 am funeral mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

WHORISKEY, FINBARR - 12th December 2019 at the Foyle Hospice. His remains will be reposing at his home, Clondermott House, 17 Clondermott Park, Waterside. Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

KELLY, MONICA (née McClelland) - 12th December 2019, peacefully at her late home 69 Hollymount Park after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Devoted mother of Mary, Donna, Kevin, Johnny, Donal, Nuala, Terrence and the late Bernadette, Frances, Deedee and Georgina. Loving daughter of the late Johnny and Mary-Alice. A much loved sister of Edward, Frances, Jimmy and the late Anthony, Joseph, John, Patricia, Celine and Gretta. A devoted and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Her remains are reposing at her late home, 69 Hollymount Park. Removal from her late home at 6:45pm on Saturday 14th December to the Church Of The Immaculate Conception for Requiem Mass on Sunday 15th December at 2pm, burial immediately afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. St Padre Pio Intercede For Her.