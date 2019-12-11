Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 11 December 2019

MORROW, ODRAN SAMUEL, (MASSY) - December 10th, 2019, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Ann, loving father to Ronan and Odhran, father-in-law to Maria and Gail, devoted grandfather to Ryan, Conor, Ronan, Caolan, Laura and Lilly and Great-grandfather to Charlie. Funeral leaving his home, 43 Ardfoyle, (Bishop Street) on Friday the 13th. Inst. at 9:20 A.M. to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

NUTT, ANDREW DAVID (Derek) M.B.E. - December 10th, 2019. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness.

Beloved husband of the late Joan, late of 33 Fallowea Park. Loving father of David, Brian, Mark and Trevor. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

WATTERSON, JOSEPH ARNOLD – December 10, 2019 (peacefully) at his home “Ben’s Brae”, 56 Carraloan Road, Magherafelt. Dearly loved husband of Mae, loving and devoted father of Mary, dear father-in-law of Johnny, much loved grandfather of Freya, dearest brother of Jim, brother-in-law of Margaret and also a dear uncle. House and funeral strictly private.