Derry Death Notices - Friday 15th November 2019

McGUIGAN, Michael Joseph (Mickey Joe), Draperstown, RIP - 14th November 2019 (peacefully) at Fairfields Care Centre, Cookstown, late of 24 Brackalislea Road, beloved husband of Bridie and much loved father of Shereen Walsh (Swatragh), Monica Meharg, Aidan and the late infant Mary and brother of the late Sue, Mary, Rose, Nora, Teresa, Eddie, Tommy and Patsy. Funeral from his son Aidan's home, 18 Brackalislea Road, tomorrow (Saturday 16th November) at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Keenaught. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Gerry and Ian, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren, sister-in-law Josephine, nephews, nieces and family circle.