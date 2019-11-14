Derry Death Notices (updated) - Thursday 14th November 2019

CUNNAH, Monica - (née McDowell) - 13th November 2019, beloved wife of Leslie (formerly of Clarendon Street), loving mother of Peter, Lesley-Ann, Angelique and the late Brendan and a much loved grandmother. Funeral from her home, 81 Templegrove, tomorrow (Friday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



GREEN, Patrick Anthony (Pat) - 13th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved special son of the late Paddy and Jenny (formerly of Dunree Gardens), loving brother to Margaret, Neil, Gerry, Bernie, Richard and Mickey. Funeral leaving his home 15 Northland Avenue, on Saturday (the 16th inst) at 9:20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

SPIERS, Eileen Elizabeth Ann – 14th November 2019 (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, late of 24 Meadowvale Park, Limavady, devoted wife of James, loving mother of Alison, Graeme, Lesley and stepson Richard, a mother-in-law and grandmother. Funeral leaving her late home on Saturday, 16th November, at 1.00pm (Service in home at 12.45pm) for Service in Second Limavady Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm followed by committal in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired by making cheques payable to Second Limavady Presbyterian Church Building Fund, c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.



TOLAND, Joseph (Joe) - 14th November 2019, beloved husband of Margaret (9 Millgrove Park, Eglinton), loving father of Kerri and Lee and much loved grandfather of Chloe, Oliver, Zara, Jack and Max. House private please. Joe’s wake will be held in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton tomorrow (Friday) evening from 7.00pm-9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale on Saturday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



YOUNG, John Patrick (Ballymaguigan) - 14th November 2019 (RIP), beloved husband of the late Annie and dear father of John Francis, Bridget (Burnside), Hugh Anthony, Pat, Gerard, Liam, Anne Marie (McKillen), Pauline, Frankie, Caroline (Diamond) and the late Damien, son of the late Frank and Bridget and brother of the late Catherine, Hughie, Sarah and Alexander. Funeral from his home 33 Ballymaguigan Road on Sunday, 17th November, at 11.15am for 12.00 noon Mass in Church of St. Trea, Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law and extended family circle.