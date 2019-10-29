Derry Death Notices (updated) - Tuesday 29th October 2019

HENDERSON Harold Nesbitt (Desertmartin Road, Magherafelt) - 28th October 2019 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly loved brother of Eileen, Raymond, Iris, Fiona and the late Bertie and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. House private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on tomorrow (Wednesday, October 30th) from 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Tobermore Baptist Church on Thursday, October 31st at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Kilcronaghan Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward A1, Antrim Area Hospital (Patients Comfort Fund), payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

Sadly missed by all his family.

McKENNA. Brigid (nee Crampsie) - 28th October 2019 at the Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Paul and Alistair, much loved grandmother of Sean, Jack and Sam, dear sister of Pat, Dessie, Marie and the late Sally, Jeannie, Charlie and Willie, and a very cherished aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt. Funeral from her home, 114 Meadowvale Park, Limavady tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12.20pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



NICHOL Patrick Joseph (Castledawson) - 27th October 2019. RIP. Loving father of Karl and Martin,s on of the late Margaret and dear brother of Tony, Sadie, Mary and the late Celine and Teresa. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11.00am in Church of St Patrick, Castledawson.Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John, Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sons, Martin's fiancée Charlene Craig, grandchildren Cahír, Eimhéar and Declan, brother, sisters and extended family circle.

PORTER Margaret (Peggy) née Connor - 29th October 2019 (formerly of Culmore Road), beloved wife of the late Con, loving mother of Connor and the late Geraldine McKeever, much loved grandmother of Marianne, Genevieve, Anthony, Connor and Megan and dear mother-in-law of Siobhan and Tony. Funeral from her son’s home, 7 Baronscourt, on Thursday at 9.45am for 10.15 am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Private cremation will take place at a later date.Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.