Covid-19 infections fall in all UK nations for first time since summer

Covid-19 infections have fallen in all four UK nations for the first time in nearly three months, in fresh evidence the latest wave of the virus has peaked.

Hospital numbers are also continuing to drop across the country, with health experts praising the autumn booster campaign for helping to prevent high levels of serious illness.

The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.5 million in the week to November 1, down 18% from 1.9 million in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The current wave looks to have peaked at just over two million infections in mid-October – some way below the peak of nearly four million reached in early July, during the wave caused by the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants of the virus.

A mix of Omicron variants have been driving the latest wave, all of which are being monitored for their potential to spread rapidly, though none have yet been designated variants of concern.

Sarah Crofts, ONS deputy director for the Covid-19 infection survey, said the new figures showed the picture across the UK was “generally a positive one”, with infections falling in every nation for the first time 10 weeks.

“Infections have decreased in all age groups in England, including the over-70s, which are still among the highest infected,” she added.

“There was also a decrease in infections among these older ages in Wales, though the trend is uncertain in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to monitor the data as we move through winter.”

The latest data from the #COVID19 Infection Survey for the week ending 1 November 2022. The percentage of people testing positive for #COVID19 decreased across all UK countries. ➡️ https://t.co/r3xMopuYXZ pic.twitter.com/oZlYyZnoL2 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 11, 2022

In England, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the week to November 1 was 1.3 million, or around one in 40 people, down from 1.6 million the previous week, or one in 35.

It is the second week in a row that England has seen a drop.

Wales has seen its third consecutive weekly fall, with infections now standing at 72,400, the equivalent of one in 40 people, down from 77,500, which was also one in 40.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate for infections is 39,900, or one in 45 people, down sharply from 61,200, or one in 30.

Scotland has seen infections fall to 107,300, or one in 50 people, down from 141,400, or one in 35.

Scotland now has the lowest prevalence of the virus of all four UK nations.