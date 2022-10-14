Search

14 Oct 2022

Former Stormont first minister and education minister to join House of Lords

Former Stormont first minister and education minister to join House of Lords

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 5:48 PM

Northern Ireland’s former first minister Dame Arlene Foster and former education minister Peter Weir are set to join the House of Lords.

Dame Arlene left Stormont politics last year after resigning as leader of the DUP.

Mr Weir lost his seat in the Assembly in elections earlier this year. He had served as education minister from 2020-21, and had been elected to Stormont since 1998.

Both are to become life peers, the DUP has said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated both on their elevation.

“Peter Weir has given a lifetime of service to his constituents and to the Pro-Union cause in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“He will be a very welcome addition to our Parliamentary team in the House of Lords as well as a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and the Pro-Union cause throughout the United Kingdom.

“I am also delighted that our friend and former first minister Rt Hon Dame Arlene Foster has been conferred a peerage and will sit in the Lords.

“Arlene will be a strong voice for Northern Ireland and this is rightful and worthy recognition for her contribution and service to Northern Ireland.

“We look forward to working closely with her in the time ahead.”

Mr Weir said he is “honoured and humbled to be appointed to the Lords” as a nominee of the DUP.

“I will be operating as a full-time working Peer, advocating on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland, and promoting the great cause of the Union,” he said.

“Northern Ireland needs stability and prosperity, and alongside my colleagues at Westminster, the Assembly and local Councils, I will focus on delivering those twin objectives, particularly through the necessary removal of the Protocol, which acts as a barrier to good governance and the economic well-being of our people.

“I am very grateful to my many friends and colleagues who have supported and worked with me over many years and with the opening of this new chapter I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve the people of Northern Ireland in Parliament.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media