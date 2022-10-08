Death toll from Irish petrol station blast rises to nine

The death toll from an explosion at an Irish petrol station has risen to nine and the search for further fatalities is ongoing.
A search and recovery operation is continuing in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, as rescue workers try to locate several people who are still missing.
Friday afternoon’s blast ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.
Having announced three fatalities on Friday night, the Irish police force, An Garda Siochana, confirmed a further four deaths in a statement on Saturday morning. Just before midday on Saturday they announced a further two deaths, bringing the total to nine.
The force said: “Emergency services remain at the scene in a search and recovery phase of this operation.
“An Garda Siochana can now confirm nine fatalities as a result of this incident.
“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues.”
