Man charged with murder over Ballymena death

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Ballymena have charged a 29-year-old man with murder.

The body of Victor Hamilton, 63, was discovered in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on Wednesday morning.

The 29-year-old will appear before Colerain Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena on Monday morning.

We have arrested a third person in connection with the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Wednesday, July 27 pic.twitter.com/cIIBXznnhF — Police Mid and East Antrim (@PSNIMEADistrict) July 31, 2022

Police said Mr Hamilton was found dead in the driveway of his home.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Thursday in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh.

A 23-year-old woman was detained on Friday in the Belfast area, while a 33-year-old man was detained in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective inspector Gina Quinn said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date and continue to appeal to anyone with any information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 273 27/07/22.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”