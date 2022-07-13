Rapturous welcome home for Derry's Round the World Race yachtsman

Gerard Doherty, the only Derry person taking part in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, is back on dry land in his home town after arriving back in the city late this afternoon.

On his arrival from New York on board the Ha Long Bay (Vietnam), Gerard was greeted by Mayor Sandra Duffy and was given a rapturous welcome by hundreds who had gathered at the Foyle Marina to welcome the fleet to the city for the first time since 2018.

Gerard, one of the non-professional sailors taking part in the 40,000 nautical mile race across the globe, said: "Doing the Clipper Race has made me appreciate everything I have in my life. Being at sea has been the longest I have been away from my family and two daughters.

"Derry is such a good stopover because each time, the people of Derry reach out and welcome the Clipper Race with an open heart, making everyone in the race feel welcome in the city.”

The fleet will set sail again on Sunday week, July 24.