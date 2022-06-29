Search

29 Jun 2022

Killing of Derry mother by British soldier 'not justified,' rules coroner

Call for case Kathleen Thompson to be referred to Public Prosecution Service

Kathleen Thompson

The killing of Kathleen Thompson was unjustified, a coroner has ruled.

Reporter:

John Gill

29 Jun 2022 3:02 PM

A coroner has ruled that the shooting of mother of six Kathleen Thompson in Derry over 50 years ago by a British soldier was 'not justified.'

Judge Sandra Crawford was giving her judgement at the end of the second inquest into the death of Mrs Thompson on the night of November 5 and 6, 1971.

She ruled that the fatal shots were fired by Soldier D from Southway as the British Army withdrew following an arrest operation.

The coroner said Mrs Thompson had gone to the rear of her home at 129 Rathlin Drive in the Creggan area and was banging a bin lid or another object on the ground to warn people of the army's presence when she was shot.

The inquest heard that ballistic experts could not rule out that the bullet that killed the Derry mother had been fired from an SLR rifle like those used by the British Army.

Judge Crawford said that Soldier D had claimed he had fired after he was fired upon and was thus acting to protect himself and his colleagues.

But the judge said : "I cannot be satisfied that Soldier D held an honest belief he was under fire."

She said his evidence to the inquest was a  'contrived and self serving account.'

Judge Crawford said even taking into account the atmosphere Soldier D found himself in and the fact that he may have been 'frightened' he had 'over-reacted.'

She added that Soldier D could not have seen Mrs Thompson when he fired but his firing was in breach of the 'Yellow Card' guidelines.

The coroner said Soldier D had used a level of force that was not justified and that he was not under any real threat and did not believe he was under that level of threat.

Judge Crawford also said there had been no attempt to obstruct or mislead the inquest and while 'several witnesses were reluctant' to give evidence this was not obstructive.

Following the verdict, Karen Quinlivan QC for the Thompson family, said that it was normal procedure that the case now be referred to the Public Prosecution Service.

A coroner has ruled that the shooting of mother of six Kathleen Thompson in Derry over 50 years ago by a British soldier was 'not justified.'

Judge Sandra Crawford was giving her judgement into the second inquest into the death of Mrs Thompson on the night of November 5 and 6, 1971.

She ruled that the fatal shots were fired by Soldier D from Southway as the British Army withdrew following an arrest operation.

The coroner said Mrs Thompson had gone to the rear of her home at 129 Rathlin Drive and was banging a bin lid or another object on the ground to warn people of the army's presence when she was shot.

The inquest heard that ballistic experts could not rule out that the bullet that killed the Derry mother had been fired from an SLR rifle like those used by the British Army.

Judge Crawford said that Soldier D had claimed he had fired after he was fired upon and was thus acting to protect himself and his colleagues.

But the judge said : "I cannot be satisfied that Soldier D held an honest belief he was under fire."

She said his evidence to the inquest was a  'contrived and self serving account.'

Judge Crawford said even taking into account the atmosphere Soldier D found himself in and the fact that he may have been 'frightened' he had 'over-reacted.'

She added that Soldier D could not have seen Mrs Thompson when he fired but his firing was in breach of the 'Yellow Card' guidelines.

The coroner said Soldier D had used a level of force that was not justified and that he was not under any real threat and did not believe he was under that level of threat.

Judge Crawford also said there had been no attempt to obstruct or mislead the inquest and while 'several witnesses were reluctant' to give evidence this was not obstructive.

Following the verdict, Karen Quinlivan QC for the Thompson family, said that it was normal procedure that the case now be referred to the Public Prosecution Service.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media