Woman escapes injury in Derry shooting

PSNI detectives in Derry are investigating the report of a shot being fired in the Skeoge area of the city in the early hours of this morning.

Police received a report at 12.20am that approximately 15 to 20 minutes earlier it was believed a shot had been fired in Clon Dara causing damage to the front door of a house. No injuries have been reported.

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Ballentine, said: "This was a reckless incident. Fortunately, the female occupant was not injured, but she has been left shaken by what occurred.

“As our enquiries continue to establish what occurred and a motive, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in Clon Dara from around midnight to get in touch with us."

DS Ballentine said the number to call with information was 101, quoting reference number 30 of 21/06/22.

Alternatively, a report can be submtted online using the PSNI's non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.