A Magherafelt firm has been recognised for its achievements by Mid Ulster District Council at its first Civic Awards ceremony of 2022.

A total of 12 individuals were recognised for their achievements in their chosen fields at the ceremony which took place at the Burnavon, Cookstown and was hosted by the Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean.

The evening recognised a wide range of success over a number of disciplines including business, heritage, sport and the voluntary sector.

Among those honoured was Mark McKee, Managing Director of Marquee Electronics. The south Derry-based firm was named winners of the Business Innovation Silver Award at last year’s National SME Awards.

Speaking at the awards Council Chair, Councillor Paul McLean said: “While the achievements they have all worked hard for may all be different, the one thing which links each and every award recipient is the depth of their commitment and enthusiasm to their activity or area of work.

"This is especially to be commended as we have all been affected by the pandemic this past 18 months, so to have the tenacity to excel in your chosen field in these challenging times is very special indeed.

“And of course, the other common thread is that the people we are recognising are all from Mid Ulster, a place which seems to have an endless supply of talent, ability and an enduring sense of community spirit.”