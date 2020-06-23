Contact

Féis Dhoire Cholmcille cancelled for the first time in 98 years due to the coronavirus pandemic

It had been postponed until autumn but will now resume next year

Derry Feis

Féis Dhoire Cholmcille 2020 cancelled

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The committee of Feis Dhoire Cholmcille have announced this morning that the Feis will not go ahead this year.

It had been hoped the popular competition coud be postponed until two weekends at the end of September/October.

However, the difficult decision not to proceed was taken due to "a lack of guidance from goverment and such uncertain times".

A spokesperson said: "The Feis will celebrate 100 years since it’s foundation in 2022 and in all that time there has always been a Feis however the health and safety of our competitors, adjudicators and volunteers must be paramount."

Schools will be contacted in the coming weeks in order to issue refunds to those who have already paid.

Anyone who needs a refund should contact Betty Gallagher on 02871346810 or Ursula Clifford on 02871374188 or alternatively Feis email at derryfeis@gmail.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


