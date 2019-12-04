Contact

Case against Bloody Sunday murder accused adjourned

Soldier F excused from appearing at next hearing

Fourteen people were killed and 14 injured on Bloody Sunday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The case against the former British paratrooper charged with two murders on Bloody Sunday, Soldier F, has been adjourned until January 17.
Derry Magistrate's Court heard today that it is intended to call 25 witnesses for a mixed committal hearing.
A prosecution barrister, Sam Magee, told District Judge, Ted Magill, that they were seeking a review of the case until January to allow them to ascertain availability and set up a timetable.
Defence counsel for Soldier F, Mark Mullholland, said they would be seeking clarification on some of the evidence.
He added that it was believed the committal proceedings could take up to three to four weeks.
Mr Mullholland also said there was “a multiplicity of hearsay applications” and these were being objected to and that could take a day or two.
Judge Magill said it seemed the parties were “in broad agreement” as to the way forward and things were moving despite the complicated nature of the affair.
The case was adjourned until 17 January with Soldier F excused from appearing then.
Relatives of the victims of Bloody Sunday were in the public gallery for the brief hearing and there was a heavy security presence around the courthouse.

