Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 4th December 2019

GORMLEY, Catriona (nee Bonner) - 3rd December at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 180 Sallowilly Road, Claudy. Rest in peace. Loving daughter of Teresa and the late Anthony (RIP), beloved wife of Martin and loving mother of Michael , Shane and Emma, dear sister of Fergal , Siobhan and Teresa, much loved grandmother to Keelin, Ryan, Aoife, Dara, Amara, Cahir and Hollie. Funeral her late residence on Friday, 6th December, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in Saint Joseph’s Church, Craigbane. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm to 1.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Altnagelvin ICU, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by her mother, husband, daughter, sons, their partners Roberta and Adam , sisters, brothers , grandchildren and the entire family circle . Our Lady Queen of Heaven, pray for her.

STEWART, Beatrice Annie Jane (Jean), née Kennedy - 2nd December 2019 (peacefully) at Rushall Care Home, Limavady (in the tender loving care of her family, in her 91st year), dearly beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother of David, loving mother-in-law of Carol, adored nanny of Alison, Stephen, Stacey and the late John, great-nanny of Jack and Jacob, dearest sister of the late Mabel, dear aunt of Jayne. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 19, Gortinure Road, Newbuildings, tomorrow (Thursday 5th December) at 1.30pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only,. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Altnagelvin, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle



