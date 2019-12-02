Contact

Anonymity order lifted against Derry drug dealer

42-year-old jailed at local Magistrate's Court

Derry Courthouse

Derry Magistrate's Court

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A 43-years-old Derry man has had an anonymity order lifted after being jailed at Derry Magisrate's Court.

Seamus Anthony Duddy, of Ardnamoyle Park in the Shantallow area of the city, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and being concerned in the supply of the drug on 13 April this year.
He also admitted producing and importing the drug between 1 September last year and 13 April last.
The court heard that as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs in the city police attended an address where they found various items including cannabis butter and two boxes of cannabis bath bombs.
They also found packaging addressed to the defendant's partner and when police went to that address they found the defendant there.
Other drug related paraphernalia was found there.
The court was told Duffy denied supplying cannabis during police interviews but said he used cannabis butter for medicinal purposes.
Defence counsel, Eoghan Devlin, said his client was serving a 10 month sentence and added he had admitted these offences at an early opportunity.
Duddy was given a two month sentence consecutive to the one he is currently serving.

