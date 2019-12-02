Derry Death Notices - Monday 2nd December 2019

McCAULEY, Junior - 30th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May he rest in peace. Devoted father of Katrina and Donna, loving grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Loren, Natasha, Kevin, Ryan, Kadee and Ava, a much loved great-grandfather of Shea, beloved partner of Margaret. Loving brother of Eugene, Kathleen and the late Patsy, Teresa, Hugh and Johnny. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Junior's remains reposing at his daughter Donna's home, 14 Glencaw Park. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Tuesday 3rd December) at 8:50am for 9:30am Requiem Mass in St Brigid's Church, Carnhill. Burial afterwards in the City Cemetery. On his soul, Sweet Jesus, have mercy. St Padre Pio, pray for him.