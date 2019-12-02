Derry Death Notices - Monday 2nd December 2019

Contact
Rest in Peace
McCAULEY, Junior - 30th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May he rest in peace. Devoted father of Katrina and Donna, loving grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Loren, Natasha, Kevin, Ryan, Kadee and Ava, a much loved great-grandfather of Shea, beloved partner of Margaret. Loving brother of Eugene, Kathleen and the late Patsy, Teresa, Hugh and Johnny. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Junior's remains reposing at his daughter Donna's home, 14 Glencaw Park. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Tuesday 3rd December) at 8:50am for 9:30am Requiem Mass in St Brigid's Church, Carnhill. Burial afterwards in the City Cemetery. On his soul, Sweet Jesus, have mercy. St Padre Pio, pray for him.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.