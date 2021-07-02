'Solidarity' event being held tomorrow for families impacted by PPS decision not to prosecute former soldiers for Derry killings

A 'solidarity' event will be held in the Guildhall Square tomorrow in support of the families impact by the decision not to prosecute former soldiers in connection with killings in Derry in 1972.

The PPS today announced it is to withdraw proceedings against Soldier F, a former member of the military facing trial for two charges of murder and five of attempted murder on Bloody Sunday in January 1972.

Separately, proceedings will not be commenced against Soldier B who was to be prosecuted with the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in Creggan in July 1972, and of wounding with intent of his cousin Christopher Hegarty.

Families of the victims were told of the decisions not to proceed with the charges at a meeting in the City Hotel in Derry today.

The decision has been condemned by the families involved they have said that their fight for justice will continue.

The Bloody Sunday Trust has said that it will be hosting a 'solidarity event' with the Bloody Sunday families and the family of Daniel Hegarty tomorrow.

The event will take place at 3pm in the Guildhall Square.

Anyone attending is asked to comply with Covid guidelines.