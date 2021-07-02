Murder charges against Soldier F in connection with events of Bloody Sunday are not to proceed

James Wray (left) and William McKinney who died on Bloody Sunday.
Charges against a former soldier in connection with the events of Bloody Sunday in 1972 are to dropped, it was revealed today.
A former British Paratrooper, known as Soldier F, had been charged with murdering Jim Wray and William McKinney on January 30, 1972.
He was also charged with attempting to murder Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn, as well as attempting to murder a number of persons unknown.
However, relatives of the victims were today informed by the Public Prosecutions Service that the charges are not to proceed.
They were informed of the decision at a meeting in the City Hotel.
More details to follow.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.