Derry author supports new initiative to get people reading on public transport

Translink have announced the first Novel Journeys Virtual Book Club event.

The project aims to highlight books which passengers may like to read on their journeys on public transport.

The event wlll feature guest panellists Brian McGilloway, a crime fiction author from Derry, David Torrans, the owner of independent Belfast bookstore No Alibis, and Sheena McStravick, editor at Belfast Live.

Taking place on Zoom on Thursday, June 24, at 7.30pm, the Book Club will discuss Swiss author Pascal Mercier’s ‘Night Train to Lisbon’, the first ‘Novel Journeys Book of the Month’.

In March, Translink launched their new virtual Book Club, ‘Novel Journeys’, in coordination with No Alibis, to champion the benefits of reading and to stay connected with their passengers and the wider public.

Every month, Translink has announced a new title via social media to help passengers switch-off, unwind and support their mental wellbeing.

To find out more and register for the first Novel Journeys Virtual Book Club event, head to bit.ly/TLNovelJourneysBookclub

Follow the conversation online using #NovelJourneys