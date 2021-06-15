New Maghera facilities will see 'greater engagement' in sport

The leisure enhancement at Maghera Leisure Centre has been officially opened by the Chair and Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council.

Representatives of the Northern Ireland Women's National Team and Mid Ulster Ladies played out an exhibition match on the new 3G pitch this afternoon to mark the opening.

The pitch has been built on the site of the old police station on the Coleraine Road, which was demolished last year to make way for the development.

The strategic scale project resulted in the construction of a brand new 3G pitch with floodlights; a trim trail and the upgrading of the existing play park at the complex with accessible and inclusive play apparatus.

Work was also completed on the Crewe Road footpath as part of the scheme.

Referees for this afternoon's match were Mid Ulster District Council Chair Paul McLean and DAERA Minister Edwin Poots.

Cllr McLean said the facility would result in enhanced sporting opportunities for local people.

"It’s fantastic to see the enhancements made to recreational facilities here in Maghera, which improve the standard and quality of recreational opportunities for the residents of Maghera and its surrounding communities," he said.

"Our goals with this development are to encourage greater engagement with sport, particularly for young people; to increase access to leisure for rural dwellers and develop grassroots amateur and professional sport; and to ensure inclusive play opportunities for all.

"We must thank the other team players in the project, DAERA for their significant funding support, and the Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership for assisting with delivery of the project."

Edwin Poots tosses the coin as Mid Ulster Chair Paul McLean, Vice Chair Christine McFlynn and representatives from the Northern Ireland Women's National Team and Mid Ulster Ladies look on.

Minister Poots said the £1 million investment would improve the town's recreational infrastructure.

"I am delighted to see the completion of these excellent outdoor facilities at Maghera Leisure Centre," he said.

" The investment which has resulted in an excellent 3G pitch, an upgrade to the playpark, flood lighting and additional car parking will improve the standard and quality of the recreational infrastructure for the residents of Maghera and the surrounding communities.

"These facilities will provide current and future generations in Maghera with an excellent resource to enjoy in the weeks, months and years ahead."