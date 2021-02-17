Milestone reached in Maghera leisure development

It was the end of an era in Maghera last week as the final derelict building of the old police station was demolished.

This was a significant milestone in the £1m scheme to enhance leisure facilities at Maghera Leisure Centre, with work starting on the demolition of the old buildings remaining on site.

A visible transformation had already taken place on the site of the former police station before the task of dismantling the derelict structures left started last week.

First to go were the roof tiles, followed by the steel roof trusses which are destined for recycling to be used on other construction projects.

This then allowed work to break up the remaining masonry and fixtures to start.

Progress also continues on the rest of the site as final preparations for the laying of the turf for the 3G pitch are being made.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, said people were delighted to see the work on the new leisure facilities continuing.

“It is fantastic to see the progress made on this project, especially now that the derelict buildings are being removed and the site opened out for community use.

“These new facilities greatly broaden the range of leisure options available for local people at the existing leisure centre, and we anticipate that the new pitch, trim trail and play area will be much in demand.

“The scheme is part of an overall £5.2m investment in leisure and outdoor recreation facilities across the district, with substantial funding coming via our local rural development partnership for which we are extremely grateful.”

Funding for this project was approved through Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership under its Village Renewal Scheme.

Extended car parking, landscaping, a new trim trail and an all-inclusive play area will complete the project when works finish in the spring and it is hoped that access to the pitch will be made available following the lifting of current COVID-19 restrictions.