Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton promoted to key executive role as part of Edwin Poots reshuffle

Local politician is a new junior minister

Middleton to stand as the DUP candidate in Foyle for the upcoming General Election

Gary Middleton

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton has been appointed to a key role in the Northern Ireland Executive as part of Edwin Poots' reshuffle.

The new DUP leader today announced his new ministerial team.

Lagan Valley assembly member Paul Givan has been announced as Northern Ireland's new first minister.

Mr Middleton will be junior minister in the executive office.

The local MLA had been regarded as a supporter of Jeffrey Donaldson during the recent leadership battle within the DUP.

Therefore, Mr Middleton's promotion is being seen as an attempt by Mr Poots to reach out to the Donaldson faction within his party.

Also as part of the reshuffle, Michelle McIlveen will be the new education minister, replacing Peter Weir.

Paul Frew will be economy minister, replacing Diane Dodds

