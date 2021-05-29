Two Derry organisations secure funding of more than £300,000 from Arts Council of Northern Ireland

Two organisations in Derry are to share more than £300,000 in funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The Arts Council this week announced funding of £13m for arts organisations throughout Northern Ireland.

The Arts Council’s Annual Funding Programme (AFP) is the most significant allocation of public funding for the arts in Northern Ireland each year.

Void Gallery in Derry is to receive £193,130, while Greater Shantallow Community Arts (GSCA) is to be allocated £123,565.

GSCA aims to provide direct access to the arts for those living in disadvantaged communities.

GSCA is core funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland which enables the organisation to offer a year-round programme of creative activities benefitting over 1400 people every week, delivered from their community arts centre, 'Studio 2'.

The local group has received Arts Council funding to support the employment of a dance officer to develop their dance classes.

Void Gallery’s programme focuses on the collaborative nature of art and its ability to add to artistic discourse through exhibitions, events, discussions and partnerships.

Through their commissions they work with a network of arts organisations both nationally and internationally to create specific projects.

Liam Hannaway, chair of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, welcomed the latest funding support.

“This year’s annual allocation of exchequer and National Lottery funding is largely standstill for most of our key arts organisation,” he said.

“In order to mitigate the continuing impact of Covid-19, we have already released upfront payments of 50% of last year’s grant to 97 applicants.

“This offers an element of stability to many amidst current programming and strategic uncertainty, as the sector prepares to reopen."

Commenting on the department’s funding allocation to ACNI, Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, said, said such support was 'an important part of the foundations on which the work of our vital arts and creative sector is built'.

“These awards come at a point where the Executive has agreed a series of important relaxations that will make a real difference for participation in the arts and with the Culture, Arts and Heritage Recovery Taskforce beginning its work.

“Taken together these represent an important contribution to supporting the people and organisations who work across the arts to be able to do their important work.

“I recognise the pressure that continues to be felt financially, creatively and at a personal level across the creative community, even as we begin the process of reopening and recovery.

“I also recognise that more support will be needed this year and so I was particularly pleased to welcome the Executive’s decision last week to allocate a further round of £13m Covid funding to Arts, Culture and Heritage to support the social recovery.”