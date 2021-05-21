Council to meet boat club over marina plans

Mid Ulster District Council is to meet with representatives from a County Derry boating club to discuss development proposals.

Ballyronan Boat Club have contacted the council to propose the development of a new permanent clubhouse within the village's redeveloped marina.

In a letter sent to the council, the club have highlighted their role in promoting water sport in the area.

“The Boat Club is the only organisation promoting, bringing people together, and facilitating water sport on the site,” they said.

“It provides a unique opportunity to promote water sports with all the health, social, self awareness, confidence, safety awareness, risk assessment, and decision-making ability the sport provides.”

The council's Development Committee has agreed to make contact with the boat club to discuss the development, with Cllr Sean Clarke welcoming the proposal.

“Ballyronan is a prime site and has been well-used over the years. I was in Ballyronan last week to see some of the work that's going on,” he said.

“It's being transformed into an even better site and the possibilities are endless. This history and interest is there and this can become a very worthwhile and outward-looking development.”

Meanwhile, a series of glamping pods installed at the newly developed Ballyronan Marina are to be priced at £120 per night after a council committee approved the plans last week.

Those booking the new pods will be required to book at least two nights, with council projections showing annual income from the pods will reach over £17,000.

Discretionary pricing flexibility has also been included in the plans.

Cllr Sean Clarke paid tribute to all involved in developing the pods.

“This is going to be a wonderful development and credit to everybody involved in bringing it forward.

“It's going to be something outstanding,” said Cllr Clarke.