Derry girl's artwork to influence world leaders at climate change summit later this year

Artwork by a talented young Derry girl is to be used to influence world leaders when they gather for this year's United Nation's climate change summit.

US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be among those attending the UN Climate Change World Conference in Glasgow in November.

Their decison-making will be influenced by the artwork of local schoolgirl, Alex Patterson, from Eglinton, and four other talented young artists.

It follows the Year 10 student at Foyle College's art entry, 'Mother Earth,' winning the prestigious UN Climate Change World Conference 'Creative Earth' competition which had over 6,000 entries

The judging panel, included former Spice Girl Geri Horner and COP26 president, Alok Sharma.

The judges said they were particularly impressed and inspired by Alex’s entry because of the way she brought the continents together to look after 'Mother Nature,' depicting animals we need to protect and the technologies that will enable this.

Geri Horner was so impressed with Alex's piece, that she will eventually get to own it and put it on display with her collection of artwork at her countryside home.

Congratulting all five winners, the former Spice Girl posted on her Twitter account: “Congrats Alex, Yumna, Vedantika, Isla and Emma for winning the Creative Earth competition. Amazed and inspired by the creativity of young people from across the UK and we’re excited to showcase their artwork to the world at COP26 this November.”

Alex's achievement was reported worldwide at the weekend when she featured on Sky News on Saturday and on the channel's FYI news slot for young people yesterday morning.

On the programme, she explained the thinking behind her design.

She said: “It is basically a tree but instead of branches there are seven hands and these represent the seven continents and in the hands there is 'Mother Nature'. So, basically, if everyone came together then we will be able to protect 'Mother Nature'.”

She said she was confident the world leaders would take notice of her and the other pieces of artwork.

She said: ”I think we have made it pretty clear in all of our drawings what we think is wrong and how we can make it better.”

Meanwhile, Alex recently submitted three pieces to the Royal Academy of Arts in London, with hopes of selection for the Summer Show Exhibition.

In May last year, Alex, a former pupil of Eglinton Primary School, raised £5,000 for the Western Trust's Covid-19 ward at Altnagelvin Hospital by completing a 12-hour painting marathon.