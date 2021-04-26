Man arrested during a dramatic incident on Muff's main street

A man was arrested following a dramatic incident in Muff village yesterday.

It is understood there was a collision involving two cars travelling through the village in the direction of Derry.

Garda officers arrived on the scene and a man was seen to be lying on the street surrounded by officers.

It is believed gardai intervened to arrest joyriders along the busy road.

The man was subsequently arrested.

The incident caused major disruption in the village.

Gardai have not yet released any more details in relation to what happened.