Man arrested during a dramatic incident on Muff's main street

Contact
A man lies on the ground surrounded by garda officers during yesterday's incident in Muff.
A man was arrested following a dramatic incident in Muff village yesterday.
It is understood there was a collision involving two cars travelling through the village in the direction of Derry.
Garda officers arrived on the scene and a man was seen to be lying on the street surrounded by officers.
It is believed gardai intervened to arrest joyriders along the busy road.
The man was subsequently arrested.
The incident caused major disruption in the village.
Gardai have not yet released any more details in relation to what happened.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.