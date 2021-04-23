Lisnagelvin Retail Park in Derry has been sold for close to £10m

Contact
Lisnagelvin Retail Park
Lisnagelvin Retail Park in Derry has been sold for £9.7m.
The park is home to Next, Catalan and TK Maxx stores and is one of the most popular retail destinations in the north west.
According to a report in the Belfast Telegraph, the park has been bought by Manchester-based property firm David Samuel Properties.
The same company also owns the Crescent Link Retail Park in Derry.
The Lisnagelvin park had been placed on the market for £10.75m.
The selling agent said that the park attracts an annual rent of £1.2m from the stores based there.
