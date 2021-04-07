Contact

New initiative launched to tackle hate crimes in the Derry area

Groups come together to create leaflet highlighting the issue

New initiative launched to tackle hate crimes in the Derry area

A group pictured at the launch of the new leaflet.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new leaflet has been created to highlight the issue of hate crimes in Derry.

Community and political representatives in the Strathfoyle area have come together to launch the leaflet highlighting hate crimes and their impact on the local community.

The leaflet has been created by Derry City and Strabane District Council working with the PSNI and community partners in the Enagh area.

It highlights the increase in crimes of this nature in the area, and provides helpful information and contacts for anyone who has been subjected to abuse.

The council recently invited representatives from a range of local groups to present members with an update on the work ongoing in the community to challenge hate crimes.

Members pledged to step up efforts to work with the PSNI, statutory and community partners to abolish all forms of discrimination and abuse.

The leaflet is part of a wider programme of support being delivered by the council's Good Relations Team.

Community Relations Officer Pauline O'Neill said the community in Strathfoyle were keen to send a message that everyone is welcome.

"Hate crime can take many forms and there has been an increase in incidents in the area which has prompted this action and brought community and political leaders together to take a strong stance on this issue.”

Speaking on behalf of the the Migrant Centre NI, who support the victims of race hate and Harassment, Nikki Yau, welcome the new leaflet.

"It is very important to the community to know that hate crime is not acceptable and we are here to give full support to all the hate crime victims,” she said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


