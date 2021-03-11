Name approved for new street being built in the Creggan area of Derry

A street name has been agreed for new houses being built in the Creggan area of Derry.

Six houses are being built in the Central Drive area of Derry.

As with all new housing developments, the company building the properties has to submit proposed names to Derry City and Strabane District for approval.

In this case, the company building the Creggan houses put forward the name Arran Court for the new street.

This name was approved yesterday at a meeting of the council's Environment and Regeneration Committee.