Reduction in fees announced for the renewal of entertainment licences for pubs and clubs

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced a reduction in fees for the renewal of entertainment licences to alleviate the hardship being experienced by the industry as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

It has been estimated that the move could save hundreds of venues, which have been forced to close their doors to the public, between £50 and £2,000.

Minister Hargey said: “Towards the end of last year, I was contacted by one of the trade bodies for the hospitality industry, seeking a reduction in the cost of renewal fees for entertainment licences.

"The industry has been unable to provide entertainment for almost a year now, due to Covid-19 restrictions, and a reduction in these costs will help to alleviate hardship being experienced by many businesses.

“I have listened to the concerns of the hospitality industry and of local councils on this issue and I have decided to introduce a nominal fee of £1 for renewal applications only, for all categories of entertainment licence, with effect from 6 April 2021.

“The reduction will remain in place for the duration of the 2021/2022 financial year and will be subject to review early next year to determine whether there is a need to extend the measure beyond this period.

"This temporary easement directly addresses the issue of costs to businesses and applies some consistency across all council areas.”

The Department will recompense councils for the loss of income as a result of a reduction in fees for the renewal of entertainment licences – estimated to be £700,000.