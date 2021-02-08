Hundreds of people call on Gregory Campbell to apologise for 'shocking' comments on TV programme

Hundreds of people have signed an online statement calling on MP Gregory Campbell to apologise for recent comments.

The DUP politicians made his comments in a Facebook post on January 31 in reference to the BBC'S Gospel Singer of the Year competition.

The five semi-finalists, judges and presenter of the programme last Sunday were all of a black ethnicity.

In the post, the East Londonderry MP wrote: "There were five singers, all of them black. There were three judges all of them black and one presenter who was incidentally, yes black.

"The singers were all very good but can you imagine an all white line up with an all white jury and presented by a white person? No I can't either."

A statement, published by the Derry-based North West Migrants Forum (NWMF) and co-signed by a number of Northern Ireland-based organisations, has called on Mr Campbell to withdraw his comments and issue 'a full public apology'.

The statement said it was 'both astonishing and shocking' that Mr Campbell watched the programme and 'saw only skin colour'.

"Mr Campbell's statement is not a trivial matter; it is deeply irresponsible," it said.

"It is deeply worrying that Mr Campbell can confidently display such clear bias, apparently without fear of challenge or accountability.

"Given his role as an elected representative and public servant, Mr Campbell's statement cannot go unchallenged; the potential costs are too high."

The full NWMR statement is available to read here - http://bit.ly/2O6g0Dh